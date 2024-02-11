“At approximately 16:55, Secretary Austin transferred the department’s duties” to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement.

He added that Hicks is handling Austin's “missions”, noting that the minister is still receiving treatment and that the White House and Congress have been informed of this.

Hours ago, the Pentagon said that Austin “went to the hospital with the necessary classified and unclassified communications systems” to perform his duties.

Austin was taken to the hospital again on Sunday, this time due to an “emergency bladder problem,” weeks after his previous admission sparked controversy after he kept it a secret.

Austin disappeared from sight in late December, and also in early January, after suffering complications resulting from a prostate operation on December 22. He initially concealed his cancer diagnosis and hospitalization from President Joe Biden.

But this time, it was announced two hours later that Austin had been admitted to the hospital on Sunday. Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement that the army, the White House, and Congress had been informed.

Ryder said that Austin “was transported by his security guards to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for an examination, due to symptoms indicating an emergency bladder problem.”

Agence France-Presse quoted Ryder as saying, “I have notified the Deputy Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In addition, I have notified the White House and Congress.”

Austin apologized earlier this month after being subjected to severe political criticism for being secretly hospitalized the first time.

“I should have informed the president of my cancer diagnosis,” he told reporters on February 1. He added at the time that he was still recovering, suffering from leg pain, and using a golf cart to get around the Pentagon.