The US secret service has reported that its agents have injured this Sunday to An armed individual near the White Houseaccording to a statement collected by ABC News.

The incident has occurred early this Sunday, after the presidential protection service received An alert of the police that warned of the presence of An individual with “suicidal tendencies” that had arrived from the state of Indiana to the capital of the country, Washington DC

The agents found last night the Suspicious vehicle parked Near the Eisenhower executive building, next to the presidential residence, and shortly after they saw an individual who fit the description provided by the capital of the capital.

“At the time the agents approached, the individual He drew a gun And a shots confrontation began, “according to the statement, who ended the hospitalized man,” without knowing so far the gravity “of his wounds.

No member of the Secret Service It was injured In the confrontation, the statement concludes.

At the moment in which this incident has occurred, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, He was not in the White Housebut he had traveled to his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.