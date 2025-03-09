Sunday, March 9, 2025
The US secret service shoots an armed man around the White House

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 9, 2025
in Business
The US secret service shoots an armed man around the White House
The United States Secret Service has triggered a man who was armed around the White House. According to the CNN, the person has been taken to the hospital and is unknown at the moment. At the time of the incident, the US president, Donald Trump, was not in the building.

The head of communication of the American service, Anthony Guglielmi, received information about a “suicidal individual” who was moving from Indiana to Washington DC. The members of the institution met that individual’s vehicle, and also saw that this person agreed with the description they had previously received.

As the officers approached, the statement of the secret services continues, the man opened fire and an “armed confrontation” took place, during which the individual was injured.

Police now investigates this incident and more details are still unknown.

