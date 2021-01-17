US President-elect Joe Biden’s decision to appoint Victoria Nuland as Deputy Secretary of State is a bad sign for Russia. This was reported by The National Interest.

Journalists of the publication saw in this a choice of a course towards deteriorating relations with the Kremlin. “The news about the upcoming appointment of Victoria Nuland will surely cause delight in Kiev. In the same way, they are sending Moscow, perhaps the clearest signal, that the prospects for a significant Russian-American rapprochement under the Biden administration seem extremely weak, ”the authors of the publication noted.

Previously, Nuland worked as Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs. She took an active part in Euromaidan in Ukraine, often visiting Kiev in the midst of protests. In December 2013, Nuland handed out treats to protesters on the Independence Square in Kiev. Russian media reported that it was a cookie, but the American herself claimed that she gave sandwiches to hungry people, not only protesters, but also members of the Berkut special forces. She left her post in 2017.

In an article for Foreign Affairs magazine in the summer of 2020, Nuland offered a series of policy recommendations to the next president on how to develop relations with Russia. She advised to develop more reliable tools to combat the geopolitical enemy and his military aggression, continue to impose sanctions, throw in disinformation and use so-called soft power aimed directly at the Russian people.

Victoria Nuland is banned from entering Russia, she is on the Foreign Ministry’s blacklist, which was created in response to the US sanctions lists.