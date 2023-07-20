US Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols in Lima, Peru, on April 6, 2017. Martin Mejia (AP)

The United States has issued this Wednesday a package of sanctions against 39 politicians and high-ranking Central American officials from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Honduras. Among them are the former presidents of El Salvador Mauricio Funes (2009-2014) and Salvador Sánchez Cerén (2014-2019), accused of links to corrupt plots. The State Department is also targeting the Guatemalan prosecutor Cinthia Monterroso, who accused José Rubén Zamora, the former director of elNewspaper convicted of an alleged crime of money laundering in a process branded as political persecution and Judge Fredy Orellana, the operator who tries to torpedo the progressive candidacy of Bernardo Arévalo. The sanctions include Honduran leaders and 13 officials of the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, who were responsible for carrying out the exile, confiscation and stripping of the nationality of more than 300 Nicaraguan opponents last February.

Washington included these operators on the list of Corrupt and Undemocratic Actors, known as the Engel List, on Wednesday, July 19, and according to the sanctions imposed, they are based on information or credible accusations of the conduct in question, from the media and other sources. “The Department will continue to review the individuals listed in the report and will consider all available tools to deter and disrupt corrupt and undemocratic activity in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua,” the report states.

In the case of Nicaragua, these sanctions come when the presidential couple is in the middle of celebrating the culminating party of Sandinismo: the anniversary of the revolution that in 1979 overthrew the Somocista dictatorship. This is a practical, political and symbolic blow for the Sandinistas, who are celebrating the 44th anniversary of a revolution turned into a totalitarian regime, accused of committing crimes against humanity, internationally isolated and, according to the latest poll by the CID Gallup polling firm, with the lowest degree of sympathy in its history. Barely 13% of Nicaraguans declare themselves sympathetic to the Sandinista Front. In the end, the presidential couple faces “signs of discontent” in their bases, since hundreds of public workers have deserted and have fled to the United States under the immigration figure of the Humanitarian Parole.

“Nicaraguans who exercise their basic freedoms face repression, prison, and exile. This fact makes the government’s peace and prosperity arguments ring hollow. Today the United States is announcing actions to hold accountable Nicaraguan officials who undermine democracy,” said Brian A. Nichols, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs from Washington.

The sanctioned officials are the Attorney General of the Republic, Wendy Carolina Morales Urbina; deputies Arling Patricia Alonso Gómez, Gladis de los Ángles Baez, Loria Raquel Dixon Brautigam and Alejandro Mejía Ferreti. Also on the list are judges Rosa Argentina Solís Dávila and Ángela Dávila Navarrete; the director of the Financial Analysis Unit (UAF), Denis Membreño Rivas, and the deputy director of this entity, Aldo Martín Sáenz Ulloa.

The 13 officials are accused of undermining the institutions in which they serve to confiscate property from opponents without a legal basis and from non-governmental organizations with a clear strategy of suppressing freedom of association. The operators further undermine institutions to coordinate reprisals to strip opponents of their nationality, provide financial information on political dissidents in exile and former political prisoners in order to seize their assets and seize their pensions without a legal basis.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The director and deputy director of the Public Property Registry, Valeria Maritza Halleslevens Centeno and Eduardo Celestino Ortega Roa, respectively, were also included. The sanction reached the current Vice President of the Superintendence of Banks and Other Financial Institutions (SIBOIF), Marta Mayela Díaz Ortiz, and the deputy director of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute (INSS), Sagrario de Fátima Benavides Lanuza.

The Engel list is based on section 353 of the U.S.-Northern Triangle Enhanced Compromise Act causes people to lose their visas and are barred from entering U.S. territory. This would be the third time that it has been used against officials of the Ortega-Murillo regime. The first time it was used was in March of this year, when they included nine Nicaraguan officials. In total, 45 officials of the Sandinista regime have been included since last year.

Initially, the Engel List only affected officials from the Northern Triangle of Central America: Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. But as of last year it has been applied to Nicaraguan officials. The individuals included on the list are those who, in the judgment of President Joe Biden, have engaged “in actions that undermine Democratic processes or institutions, significant corruption, and obstruction of investigations into such acts of corruption.”

For each Sandinista official sanctioned, the United States adds an argument. For example, in the case of Wendy Carolina Morales Urbina, they claim that she “undermined democratic processes or institutions, using the attorney general’s office to facilitate a coordinated campaign to suppress dissent, confiscating property from political opponents of the government without a legal basis. Urbina has also seized property from thousands of non-governmental organizations under laws explicitly designed to suppress freedom of association.

The Guatemalan prosecutor Monterroso and Judge Orellana are specifically sanctioned for investigating and prosecuting journalists for exercising their freedom of expression. The government of current President Alejandro Giammattei, protector of these actors and accused of encouraging an authoritarian drift, rejected the accusations and through a statement accused the United States of trying to “impose its jurisdiction on people abroad.”

For now, the Nicaraguan presidential couple has not ruled on their new appointees on the Engel List and Ortega and Murillo are expected to break into national television throughout the afternoon to preside over the anniversary of the Sandinista revolution in a closed circuit and without masses (as was customary before 2018).

Meanwhile, the Race and Equality Institute pointed out on July 19 that until May 2023, 64 people remained deprived of liberty for political reasons in Nicaragua, according to the latest update of the Mechanism for the recognition of political prisoners. Of that total, 10 are women and 54 are men. “In the month of May, 90 people were arbitrarily detained by the Ortega-Murillo regime, including people perceived as opponents, journalists, and activists from various departments of the country. A new form of repression used by the regime is to impose the alternative measure of periodic presentation and personal precautionary measures”, summarizes Raza e Igualdad. “At least 81 people were illegally prosecuted in the period covered, as well as an increase in the number of former political prisoners recaptured and prosecuted again (14 people) and the number of people in differentiated detention cells (15 people) stands out.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.