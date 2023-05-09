Tuesday, May 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The US sanctions a son of ‘Chapo’ and three members of the Sinaloa Cartel

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 9, 2023
in World
0
The US sanctions a son of ‘Chapo’ and three members of the Sinaloa Cartel


close

Fentanyl 2

Fentanyl (photo reference).

Photo:

Supplied by authorities

Fentanyl (photo reference).

The penalty is for his involvement in fentanyl trafficking. Companies are involved in the network.

The United States on Tuesday sanctioned Joaquín Guzmán López, son of Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán, as well as three members of the Sinaloa Cartel for their involvement in fentanyl trafficking.

Those sanctioned, to which are added the Mexican companies Sumilab and Urbanización, Inmobiliaria y Construcción de Obras, are part of a network of the Sinaloa Cartel supervised by “Los Chapitos”, sons of “Chapo”, and considered responsible for an important part of the illicit traffic of fentanyl and other deadly drugs into the United States.

(Developing)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#sanctions #son #Chapo #members #Sinaloa #Cartel

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Football | Lionel Messi’s father thundered about the Saudi Arabia claims: “Nothing has been agreed”

Football | Lionel Messi's father thundered about the Saudi Arabia claims: "Nothing has been agreed"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result