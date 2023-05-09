The US sanctions a son of ‘Chapo’ and three members of the Sinaloa Cartel

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Fentanyl (photo reference).
Supplied by authorities
Fentanyl (photo reference).
The penalty is for his involvement in fentanyl trafficking. Companies are involved in the network.
The United States on Tuesday sanctioned Joaquín Guzmán López, son of Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán, as well as three members of the Sinaloa Cartel for their involvement in fentanyl trafficking.
Those sanctioned, to which are added the Mexican companies Sumilab and Urbanización, Inmobiliaria y Construcción de Obras, are part of a network of the Sinaloa Cartel supervised by “Los Chapitos”, sons of “Chapo”, and considered responsible for an important part of the illicit traffic of fentanyl and other deadly drugs into the United States.
(Developing)
