Congresswoman Green: Ukraine Conflict Could Have Ended Months Ago

The Ukrainian conflict could have ended months ago, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said in social networks X.

“This war could have ended months ago. Instead, Zelensky and almost every politician in Washington continue to call for more deaths in Ukraine. This is insane,” she said.

As Greene emphasized, the US obsession with funding Kyiv could lead to the destruction of an entire generation of Ukrainian men. However, instead of seeking to make peace, Volodymyr Zelensky is recruiting people “of all generations” to participate in a conflict that he obviously loses.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky asked the US, France and Great Britain to speed up arms deliveries to Kyiv. According to him, “solutions are needed, as well as timely logistics for the announced aid packages.”

Earlier, a member of the Other Ukraine movement, former Ukrainian MP Spiridon Kilinkarov, said that the US was considering the candidacy of former Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov (included in the register of terrorists and extremists in Russia) to replace Vladimir Zelensky, because they intend to translate the military conflict with Russia into a political and diplomatic settlement.