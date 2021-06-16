When Joe Biden arrives at Villa La Grande in Geneva, Russian President Vladimir Putin just preceded him by a few minutes. It is just after 1.30 pm and the president of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, greets the two heads of state who have chosen Switzerland to meet. Then in the library of the villa, the first handshake. Joe Biden appears relaxed, perhaps also, certainly less contrite (so he appears) than his counterpart President Putin. To break the ice, “I think it is always better to meet face to face”: it is first the American president, Joe Biden, who initiated the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva. “I hope our meeting is productive,” the Russian leader replied. The brief exchange took place in the library on the first floor of Villa La Grange, in front of the cameras, in the first expected face to face between the two leaders. The two will initially meet with their respective heads of diplomacy, Antony Blinken, and Serghey Lavrov, along with the translators of course. The two leaders sit behind their respective flags, Biden with his legs crossed, unlike Putin (who does not have this habit). The two are divided by an old globe that appears to take on a symbolic meaning at this summit in which many decisive dossiers for the future of the planet are discussed. The seat of the summit is a library that contains a rich book collection, including ancient volumes.

The square is all to be found. The issues on the negotiating table in Geneva are many. Among the few words of pleasantries before the Biden-Putin summit, the “equal” reference of the American president to the US and Russia as “two great powers” did not go unnoticed, after Barack Obama had liquidated Moscow as a regional power. “We are trying to determine if we have mutual interests, where we can cooperate, and, where that is not possible, establish a predictable and rational way in which we two great powers will disagree,” the commander in chief said. Words that must have flattered Putin, seeking respect and recognition for Russia in the international arena. On the eve of the summit, Biden, after calling the Tsar a “killer” three months ago, had promoted him as a “tough, brilliant opponent”: pre-tactics of a summit in search of a thaw.

At 5.30 pm, the face-to-face ends. Biden leaves Villa La Grange (and Putin’s press conference will follow at the hotel): in total, the two heads of state spoke for 93 minutes in the first part and an hour in the second. At the end of the meeting Joe Biden shows the thumbs up to the reporters. It is the signal that things have gone better than expected. And so, to indicate the impressions of the first face to face is the Russian President: «The meeting was constructive, no hostility. I think that both sides have shown themselves willing to understand each other and to find a way to approach our positions ». In fact, he stresses, “an agreement has been reached for the return of the ambassadors”. “We – Putin says – want to help facilitate the Minsk agreements if Ukraine is willing to do so, we will too”. After all, the Kremlin number one points out, «Biden is a highly experienced politician. We had a meeting of almost two hours. It’s not something you do in such detail with a lot of politicians … Your predecessor had a different view. This one decided to act differently and his response was different from Trump’s ”.