NI: Zelensky’s refusal to negotiate with the Russian Federation could lead to the destruction of Ukraine

University of Rhode Island professor Nikolai Petro and political commentator Ted Snyder said that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky’s refusal to negotiate with Russia and the US position could lead to the complete destruction of Ukraine. About it it says in an article for the National Interest (NI).

According to the authors of the material, Moscow and Kyiv last spring were already close to concluding a peace that would keep Ukraine intact. This proves that the parties are able to reach an agreement, experts say. It is noted that the conclusion of peace is hampered solely by the reluctance of Western countries to negotiate.

“To be frank, continuing the war means the complete destruction of Ukraine. Refusal to negotiate under these conditions is on the verge of complete immorality,” the article says.

Earlier, former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov said that he did not find a “Kyiv trace” in the conflict with Russia. “I don’t see any Ukrainian trace there. Was it in the interests of the Ukrainian people and state to start a war in Donbass instead of sitting down at the negotiating table and finding common ground with the people they were working with?” – he emphasized.