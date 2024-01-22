Kirby: if the US refuses to support Ukraine, allies may do the same

Coordinator of Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby suggested what the possible refusal of the US Congress to allocate new aid to Ukraine would lead to. His words lead RIA News.

Kirby revealed the consequences of the US refusal to help Ukraine and emphasized that other allies of Kyiv could do the same.

“We should expect that some of our allies and partners may make different decisions if they see that American leadership has wavered or that the United States is abandoning its support for Ukraine,” he said at a briefing.

The American official added that such actions would lead to catastrophic consequences for Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that US President Joe Biden considers the reduction in aid to Ukraine a threat not only to the United States and NATO, but also to the whole world. The head of state also called on congressmen to allocate funds to support Kyiv as soon as possible