Finally, economic pressure has overcome migratory pressure. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced this Friday that train crossings will be restored between Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas. This channel had remained closed to rail traffic since December 18 due to the huge increase in migrants on the northern border of Mexico who intended to use this transportation of goods to cross into the United States. The Employers' Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) denounced last Wednesday that this decision by the authorities was generating losses of millions of dollars for companies.

In the statement, CBP has assured that the reorganization of its personnel was carried out with the support of Mexican authorities after “observing a recent change in the trends of smuggling organizations that move migrants through Mexico.” They also indicated that rail operations on the Eagle Pass bridge will resume at two p.m. this Friday. However, the customs authority has insisted that border security is its priority. “We will continue to evaluate security situations, adjust operational plans and increase resources to maximize law enforcement efforts against those non-citizens who do not use legal avenues or processes like CBP One and those who do not have a legal basis to remain in the United States,” the document reads.

The Mexican ambassador to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, has celebrated the restoration of train traffic between both Texas cities, through which it is estimated that 100 million dollars worth of merchandise crosses per day, according to Coparmex. The Mexican employers' association indicated that the conditions were being noticed especially in the Mexican agricultural sector, since more than 25% of the corn and more than 60% of the soybean paste that is used for livestock feed and industry in general is imported. from the US by train. “With this decision they recognize the complementarity and integration of our economies and the importance of productive chains, which should not be interrupted,” the ambassador indicated through his social networks.

In early December, the US Border Patrol announced the closure of several points on the border. The first to suffer the measure was the crossing of San Ysidro, in California, and Lukeville, in Arizona, but it did not take long for other key points for both migration and trade to join. CBP alleged that the decision to close the crossings allowed it to redirect its personnel to support the Border Patrol in detaining migrants.

The measure coincided with the announcement by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, that in the last month there has been an unusual increase in illegal border crossings. The first week of November there were 53,016, and the first week of December it reached 69,462, an increase of 31%.

This situation has triggered a humanitarian crisis, with thousands of people stranded on both the Mexican and American sides. South of the border, many migrants continue to look for ways to cross in the winter cold despite the dangers of assaults, kidnappings, murders and rapes by criminal groups. In the north, between 3,000 and 5,000 of those who managed to pass – according to unofficial estimates – are sleeping outdoors in a vacant lot in Eagle Pass waiting to be processed.

Meanwhile, López Obrador announced in his morning conference this Friday that he had a call with Joe Biden in which the issue of migration was discussed, a perpetual thorn in the side between the relations of the United States and Mexico. “The number of Venezuelan, Haitian, Cuban, and Ecuadorian migrants increased, which has limited the proper functioning of customs crossings. For this reason, we are going to help with the search for agreements,” indicated the Mexican president.

