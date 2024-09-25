ORnot from the restaurants in the United States which has unfortunately been affected by the latent climate of financial crisis in the country It’s Olive Garden, business specializing in the sale of Italian food. According to the latest financial report of the Darden Group, to which the chain is affiliated, Comparable store sales declined 2.9 percent in the final quarter of 2024, so measures are already being taken to regain customers and keep them satisfied.

According to reports from local media, such as CBS News, Olive Garden has brought back two of its customers’ favorite options to its menu: steak alfredo with gorgonzola and chicken stuffed with marsala sauce, dishes that the chain stopped serving during the covid-19 pandemic.

Olive Garden is bringing back some of its customers’ favorites to its menu. Photo:Instagram (@olivegarden) Share

Olive Garden offers a promotion of pastas for only US$13.99



Committed to recovering lost customers and keeping those who never left satisfiedOlive Garden has implemented a new promotion on its pasta, which costs only US$13.99. This measure was announced by the chain through its social networks and its terms and conditions are available on its website.

This promotion, available for a limited time, consists of making your own pasta preparation, by choosing any of the varieties available at Olive Garden: fettuccine, spaghetti, angel hair or rigatoni. Then you will have to choose your sauce, this can be: alfredo, marinara, meat, mushroom, or five cheese marinara. Finally, you can choose a topping: Crispy Chicken Fritta, meatballs or Italian sausage, these for an additional price.