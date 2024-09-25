According to the criteria of
According to reports from local media, such as CBS News, Olive Garden has brought back two of its customers’ favorite options to its menu: steak alfredo with gorgonzola and chicken stuffed with marsala sauce, dishes that the chain stopped serving during the covid-19 pandemic.
Olive Garden offers a promotion of pastas for only US$13.99
Committed to recovering lost customers and keeping those who never left satisfiedOlive Garden has implemented a new promotion on its pasta, which costs only US$13.99. This measure was announced by the chain through its social networks and its terms and conditions are available on its website.
This promotion, available for a limited time, consists of making your own pasta preparation, by choosing any of the varieties available at Olive Garden: fettuccine, spaghetti, angel hair or rigatoni. Then you will have to choose your sauce, this can be: alfredo, marinara, meat, mushroom, or five cheese marinara. Finally, you can choose a topping: Crispy Chicken Fritta, meatballs or Italian sausage, these for an additional price.
