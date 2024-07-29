After the presidential elections were held in Venezuela last Sunday, July 28, The National Electoral Council of the Latin American country proceeded to count the votes and finally declared Nicolás Maduro the winner. during the early hours of Monday, with a preference of 51.2 percent of the electorate.

According to the criteria of

“We have serious concerns that the announced result does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people,” Blinken said in a statement. “We commend their courage and commitment to democracy in the face of repression and adversity,” the document also reads.

“It is essential that every vote is counted fairly and transparently, “that election officials immediately share information with the opposition and independent observers without delay and that electoral authorities publish detailed tabulations of votes,” the secretary added.

Finally, Blinken said the international community is watching the remainder of the Venezuelan electoral process very closely and “will respond accordingly.”

Nicolás Maduro was re-elected president of Venezuela. Photo:iStock Share

Kamala Harris’ response to Nicolás Maduro’s victory in Venezuela



For its part, Kamala Harris, current vice president of the United States and virtual Democratic candidate for the presidential elections in November, He published a message through X in which he expressed his support for the Venezuelan people.

“The United States supports the people of Venezuela, “The people of Venezuela have made their voice heard in today’s historic presidential election. The will of the Venezuelan people must be respected. Despite the many challenges, we will continue to work for a more democratic, prosperous and secure future for the people of Venezuela,” Kamala said.

The United States stands with the people of Venezuela who expressed their voice in today’s historic presidential election. The will of the Venezuelan people must be respected. Despite the many challenges, we will continue to work toward a more democratic, prosperous, and secure… — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 28, 2024

Until now President Joe Biden has not spoken directly about Maduro’s victorywhich occurs after the opposition candidate María Corina Machado was prevented from competing and after Edmundo González Urrutia obtained 44.2 percent of the votes.