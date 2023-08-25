Friday, August 25, 2023
The US responds to Petro’s reconciliation plan: it will continue to persecute drug traffickers

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 25, 2023
in World
The US responds to Petro's reconciliation plan: it will continue to persecute drug traffickers

Gustavo Petro

Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia.

Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia.

A State Department spokesman spoke exclusively to EL TIEMPO.

Despite supporting efforts to achieve lasting peace in Colombia, The United States will continue to persecute drug traffickers who have debts with this country and will seek to ensure that their crimes, like those of other criminals, do not go unpunished.

This is what a State Department spokesman told this newspaper when answering a question from EL TIEMPO about the national reconciliation plan proposed by President Gustavo Petro and that it would include a path for drug traffickers and other criminals to rejoin society.

“The United States supports efforts to find lasting solutions that lead to peace throughout Colombia and condemns those who undermine Colombia’s hard-won peace agreement through drug trafficking,” the spokesman said.

Joe Biden

The President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Photo:

EFE / EPA / MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States supports efforts to find lasting solutions that lead to peace.

According to the State Department, the Joe Biden administration “maintains a strong interest in bringing drug traffickers to justice and preventing impunity for acts committed by terrorists and other illegal armed groups.”

The answer makes it clear that a possible law of this nature that does not include sanctions against drug traffickers, terrorists and other illegal armed groups, it would not be backed by the US.

Likewise, even if there were sanctions, The United States will not abandon legal processes that exist against some of them in this country.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI
EL TIEMPO correspondent
Washington
On Twitter @sergom68

