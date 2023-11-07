State Department: Zelensky’s idea not to hold elections is consistent with the Ukrainian constitution

Vladimir Zelensky’s decision not to hold presidential elections in the country would be in accordance with the country’s constitution. About this during the briefing told State Department spokesman Vedant Patel.

“As I understand it, this is in accordance with their constitution,” he clarified.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky said that he considered holding elections inappropriate. They, in his opinion, are “out of time,” and this issue needs to be put to rest. At the same time, Ukrainian media previously wrote about the increasing contradictions between the political and military leadership of the country.

In turn, the editor of Covert Action Magazine, Jeremy Kuzmarov, said that Zelensky’s decision to refuse to hold presidential elections could lead to a coup.

According to the journalist, if open and fair elections were held in Ukraine, the current president would definitely lose.

In turn, the deputy head of the Ukrainian Central Election Commission, Sergei Dubovik, began to justify Zelensky’s decision not to hold elections in Ukraine. According to Dubovik, elections for the head of state begin with a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada, but neither himself nor his project existed, just as there are no legal grounds for holding official events during martial law.