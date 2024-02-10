Ex-intelligence officer Ritter: Carlson turned out to be a better diplomat than Hillary Clinton

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's criticism of journalist Tucker Carlson is inappropriate, since he turned out to be a better diplomat than her. With such a statement spoke ex-US intelligence officer Scott Ritter on the YouTube channel Judging Freedom.

Ritter noted that the journalist demonstrated diplomacy skills by listening to the position of the Russian leader. “Giving a chance to be heard does not mean we agree. This means that we know and we have the understanding that we can make informed judgments,” he emphasized.

According to him, Carlson did what neither current Secretary of State Antony Blinken, nor President Joe Biden, nor Clinton herself could do. Despite this, Ritter recalled, Clinton insulted the journalist, calling him a useful idiot. “An idiot calling someone else a useful idiot is the epitome of irony. The only difference is that there is nothing useful about Hillary,” he said.