White House: US, Ukraine Developing Response to Kyiv Hospital Situation

The United States and Ukraine are developing a forceful response to the situation with the missile hitting the Kyiv children’s hospital “Okhmatdet”. This was reported by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, reports Reuters.

“We are working with the Ukrainians to address this attack and respond to it with force and vigor,” a White House official said.

Earlier, Sullivan said that the F-16 fighters that Denmark and the Netherlands will transfer to Kyiv will be based on the territory of Ukraine itself.

On July 9, a UN Security Council meeting was held in connection with the missile strike on the Kyiv hospital. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the organization, Vasily Nebenzya, condemned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for blaming Russia for the incident.