JPMorgan CEO Dimon: US economy is heading towards cliff edge due to national debt

The head of the American bank JPMorgan James Dimon said that the US economy is heading to the edge of a cliff due to large public debt. This is reported by TASS with reference to Fox News.

“This is a cliff, and we see this cliff. It's still about 10 years away, but we're racing toward it at 60 miles an hour,” he said.

Dimon agreed with the opinion of former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Paul Ryan, who called the United States national debt “the most predictable crisis” in the history of the United States.

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen commented on the amount of the country's external public debt, which exceeded $34 trillion. During a conversation with reporters, Yellen called the amount of external national debt frightening and emphasized that the US economy is “huge.”

On January 25, Bloomberg reported that in the fourth quarter of 2023, the US economy, which is the largest in the world, grew by 3.3 percent compared to the same period in 2022.