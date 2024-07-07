Politico: NATO has developed a plan to support Ukraine in case of Trump’s victory

NATO officials have prepared a plan to ensure long-term support for Ukraine in the event of Donald Trump winning the US presidential election. This is reports Politico.

It is noted that the plan includes three key points. Thus, the North Atlantic Alliance intends to improve relations with the politician in the event of his victory in order to reduce possible conflicts. In addition, NATO will increase defense spending in European countries. The alliance will also develop new diplomatic and legal measures to protect against interference in NATO affairs by Trump.

Earlier, at the NATO summit in 2018, Trump scolded the leaders of the alliance countries and threatened to leave it due to low defense spending by European countries. According to the Financial Times, the new NATO Secretary General, then Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, was able to calm Trump down by flattering and agreeing with the politician at the right time.