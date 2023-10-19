US Navy destroyer Carney eliminated three missiles from Yemen in the Red Sea. It is believed that they could have been released into Israel. The newspaper reported this on Thursday, October 19 The Washington Post with reference to a briefing by Pentagon Press Secretary General Patrick Ryder.

“A US Navy warship on Thursday destroyed three missiles fired from Yemen and heading north,” he said.

At the same time, Ryder noted that the Pentagon cannot say for sure where exactly the missiles were aimed.

“We cannot say with certainty what these drones and missiles were aimed at, but they were launched from Yemen and headed north along the Red Sea, potentially toward targets in Israel,” a Pentagon spokesman said.

Back on October 11, the German newspaper Bild suggested that new states could be drawn into the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Then the publication’s journalists wrote that Israel could face war on five fronts at once. The long-running conflict in the Middle East may involve new participants on the Palestinian side. These may include Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

On the morning of October 7, the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict, 3.8 thousand Palestinians have been killed and another 13 thousand people have been injured. Among the Israelis, there are 4.2 thousand wounded and 1.4 thousand dead.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.