Bloomberg: Russia Delivers Record Volume of Oil via Northern Sea Route

Russia shipped a record amount of oil via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) in 2024 during the current navigation period, reports American agency Bloomberg.

According to available data, at least 15 tankers carrying about 10.7 million barrels of crude oil have passed through the NSR. During last year’s navigation season, 14 vessels transported about 10.5 million barrels of fuel along the NSR.

There is still at least a month left in 2024 before “waters become too icy and dangerous for transit,” Bloomberg notes. The agency estimates that, taking into account possible voyages, the volume of oil transported along the NSR could exceed 14.4 million barrels.

Earlier, Reuters predicted an increase in the volume of seaborne exports of Russian oil in October 2024 due to problems at oil refineries.