Assistant to the US President for National Security Jake Sullivan said that he had agreed with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to hold a telephone conversation between the American and Chinese leaders soon. He announced this on January 30 during a speech at a Council on Foreign Relations seminar in San Diego, California.

“The last thing I would like to note is that we agreed that [американский] President Joe Biden and Chairman [КНР] Si [Цзиньпин] should be on the phone relatively soon,” Sullivan said.

According to him, the negotiations held in Bangkok with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi demonstrated that there can be no alternative to communication between the leaders of the United States and China; this should be the center for the effective implementation of Washington’s policy towards Beijing.

Earlier, on November 15, a bilateral meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden took place at the APEC summit. During talks with his Chinese counterpart, Biden noted that the meeting gives hope for the restoration of “normal course.” The parties also agreed on cooperation in the development and study of artificial intelligence, military and other foreign policy issues.

Later, on November 16, Sarah Beran, senior director for China and Taiwan affairs at the White House National Security Council, said that the American leader intends to adhere to the “one China” position and condemns military activity in Taiwan ahead of the elections.