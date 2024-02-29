The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the United States Department of the Treasury, today extended the license that authorizes the Venezuelan airline Conviasa to carry out repatriation flights for Venezuelan migrants.

License 45A of November 17 is now replaced by license 45B. The document does not stipulate when this new authorization would expire. However, Venezuela suspended the deportation agreement with the United States that had begun on October 22.

The document explains that “Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, all transactions ordinarily incidental to and necessary for the repatriation of Venezuelan nationals from non-U.S. jurisdictions in the Western Hemisphere to Venezuela, and that are exclusively for the purposes of said repatriation, in which the Venezuelan Consorcio de Industrias Aeronáuticas y Servicios Aéreos, SA (Conviasa) participates.or any entity in which Conviasa owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest, which are prohibited by Executive Order 13850, modified by OE 13857, or OE 13884, each of them incorporated into the Regulations of Sanctions against Venezuela, 31 CFR part 591 (the VSR), are authorized.

The OFAC document also stipulates authorization for transactions related to the maintenance and repair of Conviasa aircraft used for the repatriation of migrants.

However, it does not authorize transactions prohibited by the Venezuela Sanctions Regime (VSR) involving any person who is sanctioned.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS