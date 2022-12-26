From the December 23, 2022 Changes to Form I-485 Application to Register Permanent Residence, known as the Green Card, began to take effect.

The Immigration and Citizenship Service (USCIS) modified the document for all those immigrants in the United States who wish to process their application to receive the Green Card and/or Adjustment of Status.

We tell you what to keep in mind for the formulary change.

Benefits no longer prevent you from applying for a Green Card

To live and work in the United States permanently, you will need a Permanent Resident Card (Green Card). Photo: Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free

During the presidency of Donald Trump, a rule was imposed that made the process even more difficult for apply for permanent residence in the United States.

If a person received public health benefits or government food stamps, that person was considered a public charge to the country.

But the administration of the government of President Joe Biden modified the law on the public chargethat is, those who receive government aid are not punished with their legal situation in the United States.

The previous rule considered benefits such as public health and nutritional assistance within the determinants of inadmissibility, and even included the benefits of family members as part of the public charge.

The changes in the procedure

Now, the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) will take into account the following inadmissibility factors:

1. The “age, health, family status, assets, resources and financial status, education and skills” according to the Immigration and Nationality Act.

2. The use of benefits such as Supplemental Security Income or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

3. If requested, form I-864, Affidavit of Support Under Section 213A of the INA.

Four. If you are filing Form I-485 you must use the new edition dated 12/23/2022, otherwise the form will be rejected.

