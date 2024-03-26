Journalist Jones: NATO planned to use terrorists

American journalist Alex Jones recalled NATO's intention to use terrorists if Russia succeeds in the conflict in Europe. His words transmits RT TV channel.

He clarified that we are talking about a plan called “Operation Gladio.” “According to this plan, if Russia begins to win in any type of conflict in Europe, [агентурные] the networks remaining in her rear will carry out terrorist attacks,” the journalist recalled. He pointed out that the alliance was going to blame Russia for organizing the terrorist attacks in order to turn the world against it.