Professor Sachs: Ukraine is dying because of the US, which is trying to expand NATO

American economist and professor at Columbia University Jeffrey Sachs said that Ukraine is currently dying due to the fault of the United States, which is seeking to expand NATO and its sphere of influence. He shared his opinion during a video speech, reports RIA News.

The professor recalled that the roots of the current conflict in Ukraine arose when, after the collapse of the USSR, the United States decided to promote the idea of ​​NATO expansion and systematically implemented it.

Sachs pointed out how in 2008, then-American President George W. Bush crossed an important “red line” for Russia, promising to accept Georgia and Ukraine into the alliance in any case, while European leaders then realized that this was a very dangerous step.