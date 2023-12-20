Caracas (AFP) – The United States released Álex Saab, a businessman accused of being a “front man” for the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, in exchange for the freedom of 10 American prisoners and, so far, 16 Venezuelans in this Caribbean country.

Businessman Álex Saab arrived in Venezuela on Wednesday, December 20, shortly after receiving a pardon from President Joe Biden, in an exchange mediated by Qatar.

Saab was arrested in 2020 for money laundering. U.S. prosecutors established that he diverted around $350 million from Venezuela, through the United States, in a scheme that involved bribing officials in the Venezuelan president's Administration.

“We did it, we did it!” Maduro told Saab when receiving him at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas. “I want to welcome this brave man (…). After 1,280 days of kidnapping, the truth has triumphed,” the president celebrated.

“Today the miracle of freedom, the miracle of justice, has become a reality,” responded the Colombian businessman, to whom Maduro gave Venezuelan nationality and the title of ambassador.

“Thank you, Mr. President, for your perseverance,” continued Saab, who minutes before had met at the airport with his wife, Camilla Fabri, and children.

Biden confirmed the release of 10 Americans and spoke of 20 released Venezuelan political prisonerswho join the other five released from prison in October, as part of an agreement reached between the Venezuelan Government and the opposition at a negotiating table in which the United States is a key actor.

AFP confirmed the freedom of 16 Venezuelans.

Released Americans (l) Joseph Ryan Cristella, Jerrel Kenemore, Jason Saad, Eyvin Hernandez and Savoi Wright at a military base in San Antonio, Texas, on December 20, 2023 © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

“Reuniting unjustly detained Americans with their loved ones has been a priority for my administration from day one,” Biden said. in a statement in which he does not mention Saab, who was on trial in Florida for money laundering.

The pardon was confirmed by senior officials in Washington.

The freed Americans disembarked Wednesday night at a US military base in San Antonio, Texas, and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: “Welcome home.”

“There are companions left there”

Maduro spoke of an exchange, although he did not mention those who were released from Venezuelan prisons, such as Americans Luke Alexander Denman and Airan Berry, who were serving a 20-year sentence for a failed armed incursion in Venezuela in 2020.

There is also Savoi Jadon Wright, accused of being part of an attempted boycott against the referendum that the South American country held on December 3 in the midst of a centuries-old territorial dispute with its neighbor Guyana, in which it was approved to create a Venezuelan province in a oil-rich region.

Alex Saab (C) speaks with President Nicolás Maduro, the first lady, Cilia Flores, and the head of Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez © Federico Parra / AFP

As part of the negotiation, Leonard Glenn Francis, alias “Fat Leonard,” a Malaysian businessman who pleaded guilty in the worst corruption scandal in the history of the United States Navy, was “arrested and returned” to that country, Washington reported. .

Among the released Venezuelans are six trade unionists arrested in July 2022 and sentenced to 16 years in prison for “conspiracy”.

Also Roberto Abdul, a member of the NGO Súmate, which organized the opposition primaries, was released from prison, accused of “treason to the country.”

The documentation of some citizens arrested by the security forces of Venezuela, in an image released by the Presidency on May 4, 2020 in Caracas © Marcelo García / Presidency of Venezuela/AFP/Archives

exchange token

Saab was arrested in Cape Verde in June 2020 and extradited to the United States in October 2021.

The US Prosecutor's Office accused him along with his partner, Álvaro Pulido, detained in Venezuela in a corruption scheme related to the state-owned PDVSA, of transferring 350 million dollars obtained illegally in Venezuela to launder them in the US financial system.

Saab became a bargaining chip for Maduro, who demanded his release to unblock his negotiations with the opposition mediated by Norway.

The table was suspended in 2021 due to Saab's extradition and was recently resumed amid pressure from Washington, which today has a direct channel of communication with Maduro, despite the breaking of diplomatic relations more than four years ago.

