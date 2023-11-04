The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, rejected this Saturday in Amman the request for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza that several Arab countries have jointly presented to him. Blinken argued that a cessation of hostilities would benefit Hamas by allowing it to regroup its forces in the Strip to continue attacking Israel. In contrast, the head of US diplomacy defended in the Jordanian capital the establishment of specific humanitarian pauses – which Israel continues not to accept – to allow the entry of humanitarian aid intended for the civilian population of the Palestinian enclave.

On his second regional tour since the outbreak of war in Gaza on October 7, following the Hamas attack on Israeli territory in which 1,400 people were killed and another 240 kidnapped, Blinken has warned that a ceasefire would allow the Islamist militia repeat deadly raid against Israel. “No country can accept this,” said the Secretary of State, quoted by Reuters. “For this reason, it is important to reaffirm Israel’s right to self-defense (…) while it must respect the humanitarian laws of war and guarantee that civilians do not suffer harm,” added Blinken, who recalled that, thanks to mediation From Washington, this Saturday more than 100 trucks crossed the Rafah crossing from Egypt (a fifth of what was usual before the conflict) with basic supplies for the Gazan population.

Following the death of nearly 9,500 people in Gaza in four weeks of Israeli attacks, according to health sources in the Palestinian territory controlled by Hamas since 2007, and the massive destruction of homes, infrastructure and health centers, countries such as Jordan and Egypt have indicated that These “unacceptable” actions cannot be justified by the right to self-defense.

Both the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shukri, and his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, insisted that the priority now is the cessation of hostilities in order to protect the civilian population. Both considered that the discussions raised by the US and Israel about the future of the Gaza Strip without the presence of Hamas should be left for later. “How are we going to predict what can happen in Gaza if we don’t know what kind of Gaza will be left after the war?” Safadi pointed out. “The Arab countries ask for an immediate ceasefire, and to stop this war and the murder of innocent civilians, as well as the destruction it causes. “We refuse to classify it as self-defense,” added the Jordanian minister in a joint press conference with Shukri and Blinken.

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates also met in Amman, as well as diplomatic representatives of the Palestinian National Authority, and the acting prime minister of Lebanon, Nayib Mikati. Arab countries have expressed concern about the risk of the conflict between Israel and Hamas spreading across the region. The attacks against Israeli territory by Shiite groups allied with Iran from Lebanon (Hezbollah party-militia) and Yemen (Houthi rebels) threaten to spread the escalation of the war.

Israel is completely opposed to a ceasefire in Gaza and also rejects humanitarian pauses in the distribution of aid until all the hostages captured by Hamas who remain kidnapped in the Strip are released. Israeli officials allege that the Islamist organization can take advantage of interruptions in hostilities to divert some humanitarian supplies to its militias.

The US envoy for humanitarian affairs in the Middle East, David Satterfield, also assured in Amman that Israel must offer guarantees that it will not attack humanitarian aid reception points or supply routes. Satterfield specified this Saturday that between 350,000 and 400,000 Palestinian civilians remain surrounded in northern Gaza by the advance of Israeli troops, who have intensified ground and air operations against Hamas militias.

Humanitarian hallway

The Israeli army offered to open a humanitarian corridor between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. local time (one hour less in mainland Spain), so that civilians could leave the besieged area and head south through the Saladino highway. , which crosses the Palestinian strip from end to end. In the midst of the intense attacks recorded in recent days, the inhabitants of the north preferred to remain hidden in their homes or in shelters such as the UN facility compounds.

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) confirmed this Saturday that the Al Fajura UN school, in the Jabalia refugee camp (north of the capital of the Strip) had been attacked by Israel. Hamas sources raised the death toll to a dozen, including several children. Thousands of civilians had gathered on the school grounds in the confidence that the United Nations facilities have international protection and offer great security.

Spokesmen for the Israeli army assured that their forces had not attacked the UN school, although they acknowledged that “the explosion of an attack against another target” could have affected the educational center. A UNRWA spokeswoman told Reuters that a projectile had hit squarely in a school yard where tents had been pitched. This week, at least two Israeli attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp left nearly 200 dead, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip.

In an unusual move, the Israeli Armed Forces also launched a specific operation on Saturday in the south of the Strip, with battle tanks and armored excavators, to demolish several buildings planted with explosive charges. The bulk of the operations were focused on the north, with the apparent objective of clearing the way for an upcoming massive advance of troops.

The Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, assured this Saturday in a visit to the border with Lebanon that the army “has no interest in a war in the north of the country,” and that its priority continues to be to concentrate on operations in Gaza. “Yahya Sinwar (Hamas leader) made a mistake (by attacking Israel) and sealed the fate of Gaza. If Hasan Nasrallah (Hezbollah leader) also makes a mistake, he will end up determining the fate of Lebanon,” argued former General Gallant, according to an official statement. During the same day, exchanges of rocket and artillery fire took place on both sides of the border between Israel and Lebanon.

Smoke plumes over the town of Beit Hanon, northern Gaza, following an Israeli bombardment on November 4. ATEF SAFADI (EFE)

