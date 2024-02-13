Reuters: The United States rejected Russia's proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine

The United States, after contacts with mediators, rejected Russia’s proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine. This is reported by Reuters citing three Russian sources familiar with the discussions.

According to the agency, in 2023, the Russian side, through intermediaries in the Middle East, made it clear to the United States that it was ready to consider the possibility of a ceasefire on the territory of Ukraine. One of Moscow's conditions was the preservation of territorial acquisitions. However, Washington did not begin negotiations, refusing to put pressure on Kyiv.

It is noted that the Russian side tried to establish contacts with the Americans in 2023 and early 2024, but these attempts were not successful. The agency writes that in January of this year, a telephone conversation took place between Russian Presidential Assistant for International Affairs Yuri Ushakov and National Security Advisor to the American President Jake Sullivan. The American official said that he is ready to discuss all aspects of relations between Russia and the United States, except for the Ukrainian conflict. Neither side has confirmed that the call actually took place.

A Reuters source in the United States claims that there are currently no official contacts between Washington and Moscow. The agency’s interlocutors said that at the end of 2023, a meeting of mediators was held in Turkey, it is noted that people who did not have official positions took part in it, their names were not mentioned.

The material also indicates that the Kremlin, the American White House, the State Department and the CIA refused to make any comments.

President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with Tucker Carlson, said that Moscow is not abandoning peace negotiations with Kiev. The politician called on the Ukrainian authorities to cancel the decree banning negotiations with Moscow in order to start a conversation.