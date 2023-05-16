The biggest pharmaceutical operation of 2022 is up in the air. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the US competition regulator, has filed a lawsuit to block the purchase of Horizon by Amgen, valued at 27,800 million dollars (about 25,600 million euros). For now, it has decided to request a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to prevent the closure of the operation.

Horizon, with headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and Deerfield, Illinois, USA, is a global biotechnology company with sales of approximately $3.6 billion that focuses on medicines for the treatment of rare, autoimmune, and serious inflammatory diseases. His purchase was by far the largest transaction of 2022, more than double that of the next, the purchase of Biohaven by Pfizer. This year it has been surpassed by the purchase of Seagen by Pfizer for 43,000 million dollars.

Although it is not often that the regulator rejects concentration operations in the pharmaceutical sector, in this case the three commissioners have made the decision unanimously. After learning of the regulator’s opposition, Horizon’s shares have been falling more than 15% on the stock market. Those of Amgen have also reacted downward, but with falls of 1%-2%. The operation It was announced in December.

The FTC has filed a lawsuit in federal court to block the merger, alleging that it would allow Amgen to use discounts on its best-selling drugs to pressure insurance companies and pharmacy managers to favor Horizon’s two flagship products: Tepezza, used to treat ocular thyroid disease, and Krystexxa, used to treat refractory chronic gout. None of these treatments has competition in the pharmaceutical market.

In its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Horizon has boasted that its drug Tepezza has “no approved direct competition” and that Krystexxa “has limited direct competition.” As a result, Horizon charges very high prices for these drugs: approximately $350,000 for a six-month course of Tepezza and approximately $650,000 for a year’s supply of Krystexxa, according to the FTC.

“Rampant consolidation in the pharmaceutical industry has given powerful companies a pass to skyrocket the prices of prescription drugs, deny patients access to more affordable generics, and hinder innovation in life-saving markets,” The director of the FTC’s Competition Office, Holly Vedova, said in a statement. “Today’s action, the FTC’s first challenge of a pharmaceutical merger in recent memory, sends a clear signal to the marketplace: The FTC will not hesitate to challenge mergers that allow pharmaceutical conglomerates to entrench their monopolies at the expense of consumers and fair competition”, he added.

Amgen is one of the world’s largest biopharmaceutical companies, with worldwide sales of some $24.8 billion and a portfolio of 27 approved drugs, including the best-sellers Enbrel (for rheumatoid arthritis), Otezla (psoriasis) and Prolia (osteoporosis). . For years, Amgen has built its pharmaceutical portfolio through acquisitions, thereby increasing its influence over insurers and pharmaceutical benefit managers who negotiate reimbursement for its products.

Amgen’s and Horizon’s drugs are prescribed for different diseases and there is almost no competition between them, so they do not reinforce the company’s position in treating a particular disease in a monopolistic fashion, which has traditionally set off alarm bells in the industry. regulator. This case is different. What the FTC fears is that the operation will reinforce the bargaining power of the resulting company and impose barriers to entry.

“The deal could give the merged company the ability and incentive to entrench the Tepezza and Krystexxa monopolies through their multi-product contracting strategies. This could effectively deprive patients, physicians, and health plans of the benefits of competition and access to critical new options for the treatment of refractory chronic gout and thyroid eye disease,” the FTC maintains.

The US competition regulator has adopted under Lina Khan a more hostile position towards mergers and acquisitions operations. The regulator filed a lawsuit to prevent Microsoft’s purchase of Activision last December.

