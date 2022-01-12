A New York judge has refused to file a complaint filed against Prince Andres of the United Kingdom for alleged abuses committed against a minor, despite the confidentiality agreement signed between the parties more than a decade ago.

The whistleblower, Virginia Giuffre, alleges that Epstein abused her when she was 17 years old, an alleged victim of the human trafficking ring orchestrated by the late businessman Jeffrey Epstein, who took his life in prison after being arrested in 2019.

The prince has denied the accusations and has tried to overturn the civil complaint filed by Giuffre, appealing as the main argument to an extrajudicial agreement signed by the plaintiff and Einstein in 2009 and according to which the victim would have agreed not to take any legal action against other persons.

District Judge Lewis Kaplan has concluded that it is premature to determine to what extent the aforementioned agreement may affect the ongoing process. “The parties have articulated at least two reasonable interpretations of keywords,” he wielded.

In this sense, it considers the terms included in the agreement “ambiguous”, so the detailed examination “must wait for future procedures,” reports the Bloomberg news agency.

The judge’s decision implies that the lawyers of Isabel II’s son must present the evidence requested by the prosecution in case they decide to continue to face the complaint and do not opt ​​for an agreement, which could take months and even years to process.

Prince Andrew already resigned in November 2019 from his public functions as a member of the British royal family, after a controversial interview on the BBC in which he tried to distance himself from Epstein’s plot.