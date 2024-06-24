State Department: The United States does not undertake to judge who is responsible for the attack on Sevastopol

The US refuses to judge who is responsible for the recent attack on Sevastopol. This was stated by State Department press secretary Matthew Miller, quoted by RIA News.

“We do not have any assessment of the main attack, including who exactly was responsible for it,” a department spokesman said.

Earlier, US Ambassador to Moscow Lynn Tracy was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry due to a missile strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on Sevastopol. During the conversation, Russian diplomats said that the United States “has actually become a party to the conflict.”