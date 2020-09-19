The Avangard guided hypersonic missile system is not a serious threat to the United States. This is reported in a column by Peter Suciu for The National Interest.

“Developing such weapons is unlikely to give America’s rivals a significant advantage,” he notes. According to the author, Washington will refuse to consider weapons a real threat to the security of the state.

Even if American nuclear-armed launchers, intercontinental ballistic missiles and strategic bombers fail or are destroyed, the country will still have the ability to respond, he said.

Suciu stressed that the United States will be able, among other things, to use nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. He also explained that the country is developing weapons that can be considered a means of deterring Avangard and other similar complexes.

The author of The National Interest concluded that the US military will not allow any other nation to get ahead on the issue of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Avangard missile system was created on the initiative of the Russian designer of rocket and rocket and space technology Herbert Efremov. He awarded the specialist with the Order of St. Andrew the First-Called.

For the first time, Putin spoke about Avangard during his address to the Federal Assembly in March 2018. Then the Russian leader said that the winged warhead of the complex is capable of flying at a speed 20 times higher than the speed of sound and “goes to the target like a meteorite, like a ball of fire.”