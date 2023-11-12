Advisor Sullivan refuses to assess Israel’s compliance with the rules of war

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan refused to answer questions about whether Israel complies with the rules of war. This is reported by TASS with reference to CNN.

In response to a corresponding question, Sullivan said that he “does not intend to play judge or jury.”

At the same time, in an interview with CBS News, he stated that Israel must abide by the rules of war in the Gaza Strip.

“The loss of every single innocent person, be it Palestinian, Israeli or anyone else, is an absolute tragedy, and we mourn each and every one of those lives, and we will continue to emphasize that Israel has the right and even the obligation to pursue Hamas, which continues to him as a threat. But this must be done in accordance with the laws of war,” the adviser said.

Sullivan noted that the United States does not have accurate data on casualties and deaths in the Gaza Strip and does not know how many militants and civilians there are. He stressed that it is known that “thousands of innocent civilians have died” during operations that began after October 7.

On October 29, Sullivan stated that US weapons transferred to Israel fall under the laws of war, which must not be violated. According to the adviser, Washington makes such demands to each country to which it transfers weapons. He noted that weapons should be used to protect civilians from attacks.