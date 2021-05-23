US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the US refused to accept North Korea’s nuclear status. He told about this to the ABC TV channel, his words are quoted by “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.

Blinken noted that the administrations of previous US presidents tried to solve this problem, but their attempts were unsuccessful. As a result, according to the head of the State Department, the DPRK’s nuclear program has developed and has become more dangerous.

He stressed that at the moment the United States is actively studying the policy of North Korea and how relations with the country were built by previous administrations. Blinken also added that the United States is ready for a dialogue with the DPRK and awaits a response from Pyongyang.

Earlier, a spokesman for the US State Department, Jalina Porter, spoke about several unsuccessful attempts by the American authorities to contact North Korea. Porter noted that the United States tried to contact the DPRK through several channels, including through New York, where the permanent mission of North Korea is located at the UN headquarters. However, the American administration did not receive a response from the North Korean side.