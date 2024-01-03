WSJ: Ukraine will not be able to return to 2014 borders anytime soon

Ukraine is unlikely to achieve success in the matter of returning territories in the near future. About it reported American newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

The publication recommended that the Ukrainian authorities forget about returning to the 2014 borders. The material notes that “the events of the last year have clearly shown that this goal cannot be achieved in the near future,” even if the West resumes military support for Kyiv.

WSJ also recalled the failure of the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) and admitted that Kyiv will be forced to agree to a peace agreement with Russia.

Last September, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, during a meeting of the UN Security Council (SC), announced his peace plan, consisting of two demands. According to the politician, his plan includes the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine within the 1991 borders, as well as the return to Kyiv of control over the entire state border and the exclusive economic zone in the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised Ukraine assistance from the G7 countries in “returning territories” and strengthening the armed forces.