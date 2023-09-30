Forbes: Ka-27 helicopters and Soviet tactics will help against underwater drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

To counter the underwater drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Russia needs only three components: Ka-27 helicopters, Project 1124 small anti-submarine ships and Soviet tactics. A military observer spoke about this Forbes from the USA David Ax.

“If the Black Sea Fleet uses them according to Soviet patterns, then it will be able to detect and destroy Ukrainian unmanned submarines before they penetrate the fleet’s parking lots,” Ax said about Russia’s capabilities.

The columnist describes the tactics of coastal anti-submarine defense from the USSR as extremely complex. It involves working a ship with a helicopter in tandem, in which they mutually cover each other’s blind spots. Thanks to this trick, the fleet can create a curtain at the entrances to the bays.

Earlier it became known about Elon Musk’s assistance in disrupting Ukraine’s attack on Crimea. An American businessman turned off Starlink in the peninsula zone when the Ukrainian Armed Forces wanted to attack the Russian fleet, as a result, Ukrainian underwater drones with explosives lost contact and were washed ashore.