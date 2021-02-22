A year ago, only fourteen cases of Covid-19 had been diagnosed in the United States, twelve of them in people who had traveled to China, in addition to 39 repatriates, mostly from the ‘Diamond Princess’ cruise ship. The ‘Chinese virus’ seemed somewhat remote. No one diagnosed in the country had died. It was a virus comparable “to the flu” that would disappear “as if by magic” when spring came, predicted Donald Trump. This Monday, his successor led the Americans in a sober minute of silence with which to commemorate the atrocious death of half a million citizens who were victims of the pandemic.

The numbers stop making sense when that magnitude is reached. Society remains anesthetized and insensitive to so much suffering, impossible to cope with. That is why the main newspapers wanted to make it graphic. ‘The New York Times’ dotted its front page, each representing one of the 500,000 lives lost. “The Washington Post” drew an endless caravan of buses, the one that would have been necessary to transport half a million people if they had been alive, at the rate of 51 per bus. The 9,804 vehicles would have covered a distance of 152 kilometers, equivalent to the distance between New York and Philadelphia.

THE KEY: Unacceptable numbers. The coronavirus has killed more people than any war since the American Civil War

The coronavirus has killed more people than any war in American history since the Civil War in 1861, when 750,000 people died. To fit the names of the 500,000 victims of this invisible enemy into the granite walls of the Vietnam Memorial, which measure three meters at their highest point, they would have to be lengthened to 26.5 meters high. The tombstones of so many dead would not have fit in Arlington Cemetery, where endless rows of white marble hold the remains of 400,000 fallen in battle and there is only room for 95,000 more. Instantly, the dead from the pandemic would have filled another Arlington cemetery.

The figure is equivalent to the entire population of Atlanta, Georgia and more than one 9/11 daily. Still, until Joe Biden paid tribute to them in the reflecting pool of the Lincoln Memorial on January 19 when he arrived in Washington for his inauguration, the Administration had not commemorated them. “In order to heal wounds we have to remember,” he said then. “It’s hard, but that’s how we heal.”

Life lesson



It is also a lesson in life and government that will one day require a commission to establish responsibilities. For now, Biden is more concerned with stopping him with the most ambitious vaccination campaign in history. His promise is that by the end of July, all Americans who want to can get vaccinated. Three-quarters believe you, and that’s the problem. If you disappoint them, they will not forgive you.

The campaign has suffered a setback this week with the storms that have swept the country from Texas to Massachusetts, causing the delay of six million doses. Stadiums like the New York Yankees, open for vaccination with all fanfare twenty-four hours a day, have been waiting. The Center for Infectious Disease Control and Prevention has promised to pick up the pace of distribution by the end of the week and make up for it with more appointments, but it will need 600 million doses in the next five months and speed up the pace. At the current rate, it would take ten months to inoculate 75% of the population with two doses, which would fulfill Biden’s other great promise: to regain some normality by Christmas.

The good news is that, given the tragic magnitude of the pandemic, the indicators are pointing in the right direction. The number of new cases has been down for five weeks, after registering a new peak on January 11. The seven-day average has dropped 74% to a level similar to last summer, but that still means 66,000 new daily cases and 6,500 hospitalizations.

There is little to celebrate and, even so, the most optimistic are already talking about an economic boom that could follow the pandemic thanks to the economic stimulus that will be voted on this week in the Lower House. The balance between reality and expectations will be Joe Biden’s great challenge this year.