Tuesday, January 25, 2022
The US re-includes Colombia on the ‘high risk’ list for covid-19

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 25, 2022
in World Europe
U.S

reference photo

The North American country does not recommend traveling to Colombian territory due to an increase in infections.

The United States included Colombia again in the list of countries to which you should not travel for the high spread that exists at the time of covid-19.

As it does periodically, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this Monday included 15 additional countries in its level 4, or the category in which there is the highest risk of contracting the disease.

This evaluation is based on the cases of infections registered during the last 28 days. Level 4 includes countries with more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Although this is bad news, it reflects a global trend that has been unleashed since omicron, the contagious variant of the virus, appeared.

In fact, there are currently 120 nations on the Tier 4 country list, and the US, if it were to self-assess, would also have to be listed as a no-travel country.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI
Washington

.
