The Hill: Senators discuss funding the US government without aid to Kyiv

Republican senators are discussing the option of accepting an initiative for further funding of the US government, which will not include assistance to Kyiv. Preliminarily, we are talking about financial support for two weeks, reports The Hill.

“There is a fair amount of chaos and uncertainty. There is fairly broad agreement that a short-term resolution would be a much better solution than a long-term resolution with funds for Ukraine,” the publication quotes Republican Senator James David Vance as saying.

Republican Senator Rand Paul expressed the opinion that both chambers will approve an initiative that excludes assistance to Kyiv in the short term. “I agree with any clean resolution without Ukraine,” he said.

Prior to this, the Senate agreed to extend funding for the US government until November 17; the legislative initiative included assistance to Ukraine in the amount of six billion dollars.

Previously, the Pentagon created a special group to monitor American aid to Kyiv, the total amount of which since the beginning of Joe Biden’s presidency has exceeded $43.7 billion. The report found that the limited U.S. presence in Ukraine poses challenges to the ability to control billions of aid dollars.