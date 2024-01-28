Pentagon Chief Austin: The US will respond to a strike on its base in the Middle East

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said the United States will not tolerate attacks on its military personnel in the Middle East. His words lead RIA News.

Austin promised that the United States would respond to the attack on its base in the Middle East.

“Iran-backed forces are responsible for ongoing attacks on U.S. military personnel, and we will take the necessary steps to protect the U.S. and our forces at the appropriate time and in an appropriate manner,” he said.

On the evening of January 27, an unmanned aerial vehicle struck a US military base in northeast Jordan. As a result of the incident, dozens of people were injured; three servicemen could not be saved. The American channel CNN called the incident a serious escalation of the already tense situation in the Middle East.