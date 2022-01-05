Washington (AFP) – The private sector in the United States created about 807,000 jobs in December, twice more than expected, and more than six million new jobs in 2021, but employers have been facing a severe labor shortage for months.

And there were 807,000 new jobs in the private sector in the United States in December, according to the monthly census of ADP, which was published on Wednesday, compared to 505,000 new jobs in November, according to audited data.

Analysts had expected only about 425,000 new jobs to be added in the relevant month, about half of what the private sector actually achieved.

“The labor market in December became stronger as the ramifications of the delta mutant gradually eased while the impact of the omicron was not yet apparent,” ADP chief economist Neela Richardson said in a statement.

The industry sector created 138,000 jobs, recording, for the year 2021, the largest number of employments.

On Friday, the official report on employment in the last month of 2021 will be published.