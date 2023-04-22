The following is a list of the candidates who have announced their intention to run in the elections next year, along with other potential candidates from the Democratic and Republican parties.

• Joe Biden

Biden, 80, revealed months ago his intention to run for a second term, but he has not yet made an official announcement.

A source said Thursday that Biden could announce his candidacy in a video address next week.

Political analysts say that there is no point in announcing his entry into the electoral race so early, as there are 19 months left until the election date, and in the meantime he can continue to perform his presidential duties, although opinion polls showed that he has weak support rates, knowing that he does not face a threat. Seriously yet from a democratic competitor.

• Donald Trump

Trump, 76, announced his campaign last November, but has so far faced some fierce criticism from within the Republican Party over his support for far-right candidates who failed in the midterm elections.

Like Biden, Trump is not very popular with constituents.

But he still has a firm grip on his electoral base, boosting his standing in opinion polls after New York prosecutors accused him of paying a porn actress to buy her silence.

Trump is the frontrunner in the presidential race from the Republican Party.

• Ron DeSantis

The Florida governor who presents himself as a model for Trump, but without the drama the former president makes, has not yet announced his run, but he has taken all the steps a potential presidential candidate can take.

DeSantis, 44, who ranks second to Trump in most opinion polls, has signed bills imposing new restrictions on abortion as well as signing laws that make it easier to carry weapons, which may help him in the Republican primaries, but it will affect him in the future. Most likely among independent voters and more moderate voters in general.

His battle with Walt Disney Co. over a Florida theme park has alarmed some donors, along with his vague messaging about continued US support for Ukraine and his reluctance to respond boldly to Trump’s personal criticism.

• Nikki Haley

The former governor of South Carolina and US ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration relies on her relatively young age (51 years) compared to Biden and Trump, and on being the daughter of two Indian immigrants.

Haley has gained a reputation within the Republican Party as a fierce conservative who can address issues of gender and race in a more credible manner than her peers. She has also presented herself as a staunch defender of American interests abroad, and is supported by about 3 percent of Republican voters.

• Tim Scott

Scott is the only black Republican senator in the United States but not very popular outside of South Carolina. Still, his optimism and focus on uniting his divided party have helped him stand up to the more aggressive approaches espoused by Trump and DeSantis.

His supporters concede that his optimistic approach is winning supporters, but that may not be enough to defeat other front-runners, especially DeSantis, who can count on his list of conservative legislative achievements.

Scott, 57, launched a presidential scouting committee but has not yet confirmed his intention to run.

• Asa Hutchinson

The former Arkansas governor announced his intention to run in April and asked Trump not to run in the wake of the indictment against him.

Hutchinson, 72, boasted that his experience leading the ultra-conservative US state is evidence of his ability to implement policies that Republican voters care about, describing initiatives to provide jobs and cut taxes as a source of pride. However, his fame is still limited outside of Arkansas.

• Mike Pence

A dispute broke out between Trump and Vice Presidential Pence after supporters of the former president attacked the US Congressional Building in 2021 while Pence was inside the building.

Pence, 63, says that “only history will hold Trump accountable” for his role in the attack, but he, like other aspirants to win the Republican nomination, went to Trump’s defense after the New York prosecutor accused him in the case of the porn actress, which confirms the fear of the consequences. Exclusion of Trump supporters in the primaries.

Pence said he had not yet decided whether to seek the Republican nomination.

• Chris Christie

Reports indicated that the former New Jersey governor is still considering running.

Christie (60 years old), who ran in the 2016 presidential election, was a supporter of Trump at one time, but he turned against him after the attack on the US Capitol building.

• Chris Sununu

The governor of New Hampshire has not yet made a decision on the presidential race, and Sununu, 48, who has been in office since 2017, says the Republican party needs new leadership and does not believe Trump will be able to defeat Biden.

• Vivek Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy, an investor and former biotechnology executive, launched the company in 2022 to pressure other companies to abandon ESG initiatives. He announced in February that he would run for the Republican Party. Ramaswamy sparked enthusiasm among the grassroots, considering that the candidate from outside the political mainstream would be a possible alternative to Trump, but he is still a very unlikely candidate.

• Robert Kennedy Jr

Kennedy, 69, who opposed vaccines, stands out as one of Biden’s rivals for the Democratic Party, and he is the son of the late US Senator Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968 while running for president.

YouTube and Instagram announced Kennedy’s ban on their platforms for publishing incorrect information about vaccines and the Corona pandemic.

• Glenn Youngkin

The hedge fund manager-turned-governor of Virginia is seen as a potential Republican front-runner, having focused on parents’ rights in schools during his campaign.

But many of his key supporters have recently joined DeSantis’ camp, suggesting he will not run in the 2024 election.

• Marianne Williamson

The American writer and self-help expert has announced her intention to run for the second time.

Williamson ran as a Democrat in the 2020 presidential primary, but withdrew from the race before any votes had been cast.

Williamson officially launched her latest campaign on March 23, saying she wants to challenge Biden in the race for the Democratic nomination.