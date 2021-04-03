The US Presidential Envoy for Climate Change visits a number of clean energy projects in Abu Dhabi

His Excellency John Kerry, the US Presidential Envoy for Climate Change, today visited a number of major strategic projects in Abu Dhabi, which focus on supporting the country’s efforts in the field of clean energy, reducing the impacts of climate change and promoting sustainable development at the local and global levels.

Kerry inspected the “Noor Abu Dhabi” solar energy project using a helicopter, accompanied by His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change. This project is the largest solar power plant on one site in the world.

He also visited the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and Masdar City, which is one of the most important contributors to the expansion of the UAE’s portfolio of renewable energy sources by 400% over the past ten years.

He visited the Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, which is the first university in the world to offer customized curricula to support sustainability solutions through innovation in the field of artificial intelligence.

The visit included a tour of the main solar power stations in the UAE, including “Shams 1”, one of the largest concentrated solar power plants in the world. The Special Envoy was also briefed on the Al Dhafra solar energy project, which will have a production capacity of 2 gigawatts, and it has attained the lowest level. Competitive energy tariff of 1.32 US cents per kilowatt-hour.

His Excellency John Kerry concluded his tour, visiting the Mangrove Park in Jubail in Abu Dhabi, during which he became closely acquainted with the mangrove forests, which are considered one of the most important local trees, the most prominent benefits of which are to prevent coastal erosion and support biodiversity, in addition to their ability to capture carbon in greater quantities than Rainforests per hectare. In its second nationally determined contribution, the UAE has pledged to plant 30 million trees by 2030, to be added to the millions of trees scattered along the coast of the UAE.

During his tour, His Excellency John Kerry met with a number of officials in the fields related to climate work in the UAE and heard an explanation about the great role the UAE plays in supporting clean energy projects to face the repercussions of climate change and mitigate its negative effects on environmental systems and various economic sectors. He praised the pioneering role the UAE plays in the field of climate action at the regional and international levels.

During a press conference at the Mangrove Park in Jubail in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber said: “The world is looking forward to more cooperation and collaboration in working for the climate in 2021.

His Excellency John Kerry’s visit sheds light on the active role and the continued and firm commitment of the UAE thanks to the directives and vision of the wise leadership to work for the climate, and to take advantage of the opportunities available to promote and accelerate economic growth, especially in light of the difficult conditions facing the world and the efforts aimed at limiting the repercussions of the pandemic and mitigating Of its negative effects on societies. “

His Excellency John Kerry’s visit comes to Abu Dhabi to participate in the first regional climate change dialogue, which will be hosted by the UAE on Sunday April 4th in cooperation with the United States of America. The dialogue includes a number of senior officials in the field of climate action from the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Middle East and North Africa, in addition to the United Kingdom.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber added: “I am delighted to join His Excellency John Kerry in this important dialogue with regional partners, which aims to accelerate work towards achieving global climate goals. Over the past 15 years, the UAE has made important commitments regarding climate change locally and internationally, and has demonstrated great capacity. “To fulfill these commitments and act in accordance with them. We look forward to building on what we have achieved so far to transform political commitments into new practical solutions with long-term economic returns for the UAE, the Middle East and North Africa region and the world.

For his part, John Kerry expressed his happiness for his visit to the UAE, noting that it is part of the efforts made to make the United Nations Climate Change Conference / Twenty-sixth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change succeed / and “address the climate crisis with the seriousness that it requires.”

He added, “I am delighted today to visit the largest independent solar energy station in the world, Noor Abu Dhabi. I am also pleased to hear what Dr. Al Jaber said about the UAE’s plan to lead the world on the level of modern technology in order to reduce carbon emissions. It was remarkable for me to find the United Arab Emirates.” It is trying to lead many other countries in the search for new technology to address the crisis of climate change and work to build a competitive and knowledge economy by encouraging science and innovation.

“We are facing a huge global challenge represented by climate change. Tomorrow we will meet with a number of leaders in the region to exchange ideas on what can best be done to raise our ambitions during the Glasgow conference, which is the most important conference after the Paris Agreement,” he said.

“The first Regional Climate Change Dialogue will focus on national and regional preparations for the twenty-sixth session of the Conference of States Parties (COP26), which is planned to be held during November 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.

It should be noted that the UAE was the first country in the region to ratify the Paris Climate Agreement, and its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) is the first goal announced in the region to reduce emissions in various aspects of the economy compared to the business normal in 2030. The UAE is playing the role assigned to it in preparing. Conference / COP26 /, in the belief that the need for decisive action for the climate has increased even more in the post-Covid-19 era.

The UAE is one of the leading countries in the region in adopting and disseminating renewable energy solutions, reducing carbon emissions, and working with multilateral organizations to ensure a more sustainable future in the Middle East and the world. The UAE enhanced its studied investments in the renewable energy sector more than fifteen years ago, due to its awareness of the importance of this promising sector and its great impact on the future of mankind and the sustainability of its natural resources. These investments have focused on the most promising technologies in the sector that have proven their worth over the years.