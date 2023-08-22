Kennedy Jr.: Americans are hiding the truth about the deplorable state of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The truth about the deplorable state of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) is hidden from the inhabitants of the United States. At the same time, even the mainstream media admit the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, wrote Democratic presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. in his Twitter.

“The truth that Americans are not being told is that the Ukrainian army is on the verge of collapse,” the politician said.