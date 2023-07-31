Presidential candidate Ramaswamy: the conflict in Ukraine does not concern the United States

The US authorities are spending huge sums to help Kyiv, although the conflict in Ukraine does not affect Americans in any way, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswami was outraged. About this he declared on the Breaking Points podcast.

At the same time, according to the politician, the American leadership ignores important problems for the country – illegal migration and drug importation. He drew attention to the difficult situation on the border with Mexico, promising that if elected, he would influence the Mexican government to resolve the security issue.

Ramaswami stressed that the American authorities should spend money on protecting not “foreign borders”, but their own. “What is happening in Ukraine does not affect Americans here on American soil. What is happening with the Mexican cartels in Mexico is affecting,” he said.

Earlier Ramaswami urged to refuse Ukraine’s accession to NATO. In his opinion, Washington should promise Russia not to accept Kyiv into the alliance, and she, in turn, should refuse to develop relations with China.