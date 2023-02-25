Presidential candidate Ramaswami said that military assistance to Ukraine weakens the United States

US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has criticized the country’s military aid to Ukraine, saying it weakens the United States. He wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

“We think we look stronger by helping Ukraine, but we are getting weaker against China,” Ramaswamy said.

In his opinion, it is beneficial for China to continue the conflict in Ukraine, because this will affect Washington’s support for Taiwan, depleting the US military potential.

Earlier, Vivek Ramaswami condemned US assistance to Ukraine and said that part of the money allocated to Kyiv could solve the drug problem in the country. He added that the foreign policy goals in his campaign would be to “declare independence” from China.