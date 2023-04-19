The top Republican in the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, officially revealed the details of the plan earlier in the day, urging members of his party to unite against the president.

The United States reached its debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion in January, prompting the Treasury Department to take “extraordinary measures” that would allow it to continue financing government activities.

But unless Congress raises the debt ceiling or suspends it before the deadline for the current measures expires, the US government faces the risk of default as early as July, with profound repercussions for the economy.

House Republicans have vowed not to raise the debt ceiling unless a cap on federal spending is imposed, in an effort to curb what they say is “reckless” spending by Democrats.

McCarthy is calling for a vote in the House before the end of the month, saying on Twitter Tuesday that “it’s time to stop this madness”.

“The Democrats’ reckless spending has led to inflation, a banking crisis, and many other problems,” he wrote.

But Biden accused the Republican leader of proposing “a significant reduction in the budgets allocated to important programs … on which millions of Americans depend,” and indicated that their plan would return the country to “the same old economic theories that favor the richest.”

Default

McCarthy’s proposal would, among other things, return federal government spending to 2022 levels and limit its growth to 1 percent over the next ten years.

Democrats strongly oppose the Republican proposal, stating that tying the debt ceiling hike to budget cuts is “blackmail.”

Biden said McCarthy “threatened to become the first Speaker of the House to default on our national debt.”

For his part, Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “Make no mistake. This wish list is nothing more than a recycling of the same bad ideas we’ve been hearing about for weeks.”

The US President has repeatedly stressed that he is ready to discuss spending cuts, but Congress must first approve an unconditional increase in the debt ceiling before time runs out.

On Tuesday, Biden discussed the issue with Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jefferies, and the White House later reported that they discussed how Republican “brinkmanship” could lead to “the collapse of the economy.”

“President Biden, Chief Schumer and Chief Jefferies agree that we will not negotiate a default,” the White House reported.

“The president told Chief Schumer and Chief Jefferies that he is prepared to hold separate budget negotiations as soon as the Republicans submit their plan,” he continued.

McCarthy and Biden met in early February to discuss possible outcomes, but they were unable to reach a settlement.

McCarthy must also bridge divisions among Republicans between the right wing of his party and more moderate lawmakers in order to secure the bill’s passage in the House.