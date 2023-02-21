US President Joe Biden arrived in Poland after a short visit to Kiev. Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Warzyk told the Polish BAB news agency that Biden crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border and arrived in Przemysl by train.
He was due to travel later to Warsaw from Rzeszow Airport on Air Force One. Biden had come from Kiev, where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on a visit that witnessed strict security measures.
Biden took advantage of the visit to promise Kiev to continue Washington’s support. Biden is scheduled to spend the next two days in Poland, where he will meet Polish President Andrzej Duda and deliver a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw before the first anniversary of Russian operations in Ukraine on February 24.
Biden plans to meet representatives of other Eastern European countries members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization “NATO” in Warsaw next Wednesday.
