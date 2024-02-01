President Joe Biden appointed veteran politician John Podesta as US climate envoy, succeeding John Kerry.

Podesta (75 years old) played important roles while supervising the implementation of Biden's legislative project called the Inflation Reduction Act, which allocated billions of dollars to green investment.

Kerry, the former Secretary of State, Senator and presidential candidate, will step down.

A White House official said that John Podesta will take over the climate diplomacy portfolio, representing the United States abroad, but he will also continue to supervise the team that implements the inflation control law.